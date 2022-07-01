High Court EPA Ruling Stalls 'Right To Repair' Decision Again

By Chris Villani (July 1, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A federal judge for the sixth time delayed ruling on Massachusetts' expanded "right to repair" law Friday, citing the need to consider the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision restricting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and "unforeseen" scheduling issues ahead of the holiday weekend. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock once again punted on deciding whether carmakers will have to turn over information about telematics systems and other sensitive automotive technology to independent repair shops. Judge Woodlock pointed to the high court's opinion Thursday that curbed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement power. The top court found...

