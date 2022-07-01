DC Circ. Says $37M GSA Audit Case Belongs In District Court

By Hailey Konnath (July 1, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit said that a $37 million audit battle between Crowley Government Services and the General Service Administration should be hammered out in district court rather than federal claims court, reversing a lower court's decision finding the opposite. The panel on Friday held that Crowley's suit against the GSA is not, "at its essence," contractual. Crowley is challenging the GSA's findings in an audit of the company's contract with the U.S. Transportation Command, but that contract is not between the parties in this litigation, according to the decision. "Crowley does not seek to enforce or recover on the contract with...

