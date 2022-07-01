Telemundo Escapes Ex-Worker's Sex Harassment Suit

By Abby Wargo (July 1, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge handed Telemundo a win Friday on a former advertising salesperson's claims that her supervisor and another manager sexually harassed her, saying she didn't show the alleged mistreatment substantially affected her job nor did she timely alert the company. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger granted Telemundo's bid for summary judgment on Matilde Santana's hostile work environment and sex harassment allegations, ruling that the alleged misconduct wasn't threatening or humiliating enough to be considered a Title VII violation. Further, Santana had a chance to file an internal report but waited over a year to do so, and after...

