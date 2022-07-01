Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Hands Endo Win In Opana Pay-For-Delay Case

By Lauraann Wood (July 1, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT) -- An Illinois jury sided with Endo Pharmaceuticals on Friday over allegations that it struck an unlawful settlement with Impax Laboratories to delay a generic version of Endo's Opana ER painkiller, finding the deal did more to boost competition than stifle it. 

An Illinois jury sided with Endo Pharmaceuticals on Friday, saying its deal with Impax Laboratories to delay a generic version of its Opana ER painkiller wasn't unreasonably anti-competitive. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) After less than three hours of deliberation, the jury found that while Endo had market power for the brand name drug and made a reverse payment to delay Impax's...

