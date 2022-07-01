Texas Justices Push Lower Courts To Explain Appeal Denials

By Katie Buehler (July 1, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday further clarified its previous ruling that intermediate appellate courts are not required to fully explain their reasoning for denying permissive interlocutory appeals, noting that the courts must still provide "basic reasoning" for their denials. In three nearly identical per curiam opinions, the justices explained that intermediate appellate courts across the state are wrongly relying on implication — rather than explanation — when denying review of such appeals. The intermediate appellate courts are failing to comply with Texas Rule of Appellate Procedure 47.4, which requires the courts to advise the parties of basic reasons for their...

