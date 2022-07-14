The Biggest Trademark Rulings Of 2022: A Midyear Report

By Tiffany Hu (July 14, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2022, the Federal Circuit held that Coca-Cola failed to show reputational injury to justify canceling a smaller rival's trademarks on the same names of popular Coke sodas sold in India, while the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board found that a popular bamboo handbag was generic based on the fashion designer's public statements. Here's a look at the most notable trademark decisions so far this year. In re: Larian The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in January rejected a request by fashion brand Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian to register the popular "Ark" bamboo handbag as a product...

