Brand Battles: Shopify Takes Aim At Rival's 'Shopee' TM

By Tiffany Hu (July 1, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify is trying to block Singaporean rival Shopee's efforts to register its name as a trademark — plus four other cases you need to know about. Talking 'Shop' Shopify Inc. went to the board on June 27 to stop Shopee Singapore Private Ltd. from registering the word "Shopee" as a trademark for a broad range of e-commerce-related goods and services, including computer programs, auctioneering, business appraisals, courier services, transportation and supply chain logistics, and online social networking services. Shopify said Shopee's trademark was "confusingly...

