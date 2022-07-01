7th Circ. Won't Stop Obama Presidential Center Construction

By Clark Mindock (July 1, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Work on former President Barack Obama's presidential center in Chicago can continue after the Seventh Circuit said Friday the federal government had no duty to consider the environmental impacts for other potential locations, as it doesn't have that power. A two-judge panel affirmed a district court's rejection of a motion for preliminary injunction filed by a group of Chicago residents that would've prevented continued construction of the South Side presidential center, noting the federal government had no say in the siting of the library in Jackson Park. And since the federal government had no sway on siting, it couldn't have violated...

