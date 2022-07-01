Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Holds NJ Hotel Exec In Contempt For Evading Union

By Beverly Banks (July 1, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A top hotel executive is in contempt of a court order requiring the company to bargain with a union over the rehiring of workers, a New Jersey federal judge ruled, siding with NLRB attorneys' arguments that the official was the mastermind behind an effort to subvert the union.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez said in a decision Thursday that Arbah Hotel Corp. vice president Mark Wysocki is in contempt of the judge's May 2021 order granting National Labor Relations Board prosecutors' injunction bid making the shuttered hotel rehire unionized workers.

