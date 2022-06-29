Ch. 11 Cheat Sheet: Madison Square Boys & Girls Club

By Vince Sullivan (July 1, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- New York youth recreation program Madison Square Boys & Girls Club Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection June 29 to deal with nearly 150 claims for childhood sexual abuse dating back to the 1940s. Reasons for Filing for Chapter 11 Protection 149 claims of sexual abuse filed during a two-year window under the New York Child Victims Act Mounting costs of litigating the claims Diminishing funds available for the litigation due to restrictions on use of donor funds Mediation to come to a settlement with abuse claimants Filing Date: June 29, 2022 Venue: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS