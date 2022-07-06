Eviction Default Buffer Lifts For Some In NYC Housing Court

By Emma Whitford (July 6, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York City administrative judge has lifted a procedural buffer that gave certain tenants an extra shot to match with a lawyer and mount defenses in housing court before facing a default judgment, citing the "changing course of the pandemic." Landlords' attorneys are welcoming the June 30 directive from Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo, saying it heralds a return to more efficient pre-pandemic court procedure. According to the guidance, their New York City clients no longer need to request a special court date before seeking a quick win in a nonpayment eviction case filed on or after Jan. 15. Landlord-side attorneys are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS