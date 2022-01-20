NY Court Directives Extend Eviction Default Buffer

By Emma Whitford (January 20, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- A state law that kept most evictions at bay during the coronavirus pandemic has expired, but new court directives maintain a procedural buffer to help New York City tenants match with a lawyer and mount defenses. If a tenant fails to respond to initial court papers, guidance issued Jan. 16 and 17 requires that the landlord make a motion, triggering a court date where the tenant can connect with an attorney. Whereas historically, the process to obtain a quick win — by way of a so-called default judgment — was ministerial and did not require notice to the tenant. Although a pre-default...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS