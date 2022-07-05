A&O Wins Battle Over Docs In Stadium Negligence Suit

By Ronan Barnard (July 5, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- Allen & Overy LLP persuaded a judge on Tuesday to allow the firm to see evidence from a now-resolved lawsuit to defend itself against a £7.8 million ($9.3 million) claim over how it drafted a deal for a soccer club to lease the former Olympic stadium in London. Judge Clare Moulder ruled at the High Court that the landlord's solicitors should grant Allen & Overy's requests for evidence used in E20 Stadium LLP and the London Legacy Development Corp.'s litigation with West Ham United Football Club so that the firm can defend itself over the 99-year lease agreement. The solicitors —...

