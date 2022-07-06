5th Circ. Mulls Class Standing In Boeing 737 Max RICO Action

By Linda Chiem (July 6, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel questioned whether Boeing and Southwest Airlines must face certified class allegations that they overcharged passengers for risky flights on 737 Max jets, signaling that it's difficult to connect the companies' actions to the consumers' alleged out-of-pocket losses. A three-judge panel of the appeals court heard oral arguments Tuesday from attorneys for The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co. in their bid to vacate a Texas district court's September order certifying four classes of passengers spearheading a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act action alleging they were fraudulently overcharged for flights on flawed 737 Max jets. Boeing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS