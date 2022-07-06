Judge Shuts Down Early Win Bid By DHS In Visa Delay Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (July 6, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has denied the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's bid for an early win in a case lodged by nonimmigrant spouses who sued the department for delaying visa and work authorization decisions, saying the spouses still had live claims. The DHS had argued that because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had already adjudicated the visa and work permit applications of all the plaintiff spouses who originally lodged the case against the agency, as well as other spouses added in a second amended complaint, the case was "moot" or resolved. But U.S. District Judge Tana Lin said the fact...

