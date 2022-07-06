FAA Tech Wants 9th Circ. To Rehear DOT Retaliation Case

By Hailey Konnath (July 6, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A white Federal Aviation Administration technician urged the Ninth Circuit to rehear his retaliation case alleging that the U.S. Department of Transportation wrongly transferred him after he flagged a race-oriented negative remark made by a Black colleague, arguing the panel overlooked material facts in siding with the DOT. Gerald Morgan said Tuesday that a three-judge panel erred when it upheld a jury trial win for the DOT, finding that he couldn't prove his transfer resulted from his complaint about the prejudiced comment he claimed to have been subjected to. According to his suit, Morgan had a tense relationship with a Black...

