NASCAR Star Wants 'Let's Go Brandon' Meme Coin Suit Axed

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 6, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- NASCAR driver Brandon Brown and his racing company have asked an Orlando federal judge to toss a suit alleging they played a role in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme after their associates parlayed a viral moment into the launch of a "meme coin." In a Tuesday filing, Brown and the company, Brandonbilt Motorsports LLC, asked U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron and U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel C. Irick to dismiss the claims they face, arguing that plaintiffs Eric De Ford and Sandra Bader never explained in their suit how the driver and the company are involved in the alleged scheme. "Rather than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS