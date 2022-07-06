Groups Say Feds Flubbed Enviro Permit On 400-Home Project

By Nate Beck (July 6, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups asked a judge to block a permit for a 314-acre housing development in Chico, California, arguing that federal officials failed to consider its effect on seasonal wetlands, species of shrimp and a rare plant native to the region. The Center for Biological Diversity and AquAlliance moved for summary judgment on Tuesday, alleging that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrongly concluded that the Stonegate Development Project did not need an environmental impact statement. In their motion, the groups say Fish and Wildlife further failed to draw a "rational connection" between the...

