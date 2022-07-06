NC Appeals Panel Overturns Restaurants' Virus Coverage Win

By Shawn Rice (July 6, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appeals panel overturned a group of restaurants' COVID-19 coverage win Tuesday, ruling that government-imposed restrictions don't cause physical loss or damage, but one policyholder attorney said the narrow decision leaves open the possibility for coverage from losses caused by the presence of the virus. A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's partial summary judgment ruling that Cincinnati Insurance Co. must cover 16 North Carolina restaurants — led by the owner of Lucky's Delicatessen — for losses arising from state-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns. A North Carolina panel held Tuesday that there wasn't any ambiguity in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS