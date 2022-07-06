Workers Slam Electronics Co.'s Attempt to Evade 401(k) Suit

By Rachel Stone (July 6, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Beneficiaries of an American unit of a Japanese electronics company implored a Pennsylvania federal court not to throw out their proposed class action accusing the company of mismanaging its $2 billion retirement plan, arguing the suit was adequately pled and the company's shots at plaintiffs' counsel were unjustified. In a memorandum filed Tuesday, a group of three 401(k) plan beneficiaries said a May dismissal motion from Ricoh USA, its board of directors and its retirement committee should be rejected. The group noted that their allegations contending the plan was burdened by excessive record-keeping costs mirrored those that the Third Circuit, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS