Albright Won't Sanction Apple Over Evidence-Hiding Claims

By Adam Lidgett (July 6, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has shot down Fintiv's sanctions bid against Apple over allegations that the tech giant withheld key information in a mobile wallet patent infringement suit. Fintiv had asked for monetary sanctions against Apple, but Judge Albright of the Western District of Texas said in a Tuesday order that "the court will address any application related to attorneys' fees and/or costs by either party after the conclusion of trial in this matter." "The court will address any application related to a jury instruction regarding an adverse inference of Apple's suppression and/or concealment of evidence during the jury charge...

