GFH Financial Group Inks $300M Student Housing Deal

By Faith Williams (July 6, 2022, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Investment company GFH Financial Group announced Wednesday it has signed a $300 million deal to acquire a portfolio of student housing properties near universities in Texas, Michigan and Missouri in a partnership with Student Quarters, an Atlanta-based student housing specialist. The five assets acquired include properties near Texas A&M University, Michigan State University and Missouri State University. The "relatively new" portfolio has more than 2,000 beds and includes amenities such as swimming pools, courtyards, coffee shops, study lounges, clubhouses, game rooms and fitness centers, the press release said. The seller of the properties was not disclosed. "As part of GFH's growing...

