Texas Port Authorities Ask 5th Circ. To Toss Fee Suit Appeal

By Parker Quinlan (July 7, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT) -- Statewide and national port authority advocates and Texas port authorities this week asked the Fifth Circuit not to revive a lawsuit by oil companies protesting fees for infrastructure improvements along waterways used to ship oil and gas. In separate amicus briefs the Texas Ports Association, the American Association of Port Authorities and the Port of Houston Authority opposed a bid by Phillips 66 Co. and a unit of Shell PLC to bring back the fee fight, which rose out of a nearly $1.2 billion project to deepen the waterways in the Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County that leads from eastern...

