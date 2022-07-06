Lawmakers Urge FTC Probe Into TikTok's Consumer Data Use

By Christopher Cole (July 6, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators are calling for a Federal Trade Commission probe of reports that China's government can access the private data of millions of Americans who use the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote Tuesday to the agency's chair, Lina Khan, urging an investigation into whether individuals in China have been accessing data on U.S. users "in contravention of several public representations," including sworn testimony. Warner and Rubio, top lawmakers on the Select Intelligence Committee, said Khan should use the FTC's Section 5 investigative authority to put TikTok's practices under a microscope....

