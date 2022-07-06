EPA Orders Puerto Rico Developers To Stop Discharges

By Clark Mindock (July 6, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Two construction companies building an 86-villa project in northwest Puerto Rico have been ordered to stop releasing stormwater discharges into the Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday. The agency said that an investigation had determined that Cliff Corp. and Grupo Caribe LLC had been discharging polluted water into the Atlantic Ocean without a valid Clean Water Act permit. The companies have been ordered to submit an action plan to fix those issues within 30 days, including what steps they'll take to come into compliance with federal water regulations and properly control discharges. The order is the latest enforcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS