Google Wants Intact 'Common Carrier' Suit Kept Together

By Bryan Koenig (July 6, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Google wants to face Ohio's state court lawsuit seeking to forcibly regulate it as a "common carrier" all at once, arguing that a recent ruling keeping the suit intact demonstrates there is no reason to split the dispute, as Ohio enforcers have urged. Although the late May ruling from Judge James P. Schuck of the Ohio Court of Common Pleas in Delaware County was a major blow to Google, the search giant tried Friday to turn the decision to its advantage in filing a renewed opposition to the Ohio attorney general's efforts to bifurcate the suit between the common carrier designation...

