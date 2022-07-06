Enviros Say EPA Blew Deadlines For Smog Plans In 4 States

By Lauren Berg (July 6, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health said Tuesday they intend to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its alleged failure to make sure effective smog-reduction plans are in place in Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Dakota and three areas of California. In a six-page letter, the environmental nonprofit groups sent a 60-day notice of their intent to file a lawsuit alleging that the EPA has violated the Clean Air Act by not taking final actions on measures to reduce air pollution in North Dakota, Colorado and Pennsylvania, as well as San Diego and the counties of Placer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS