Tech Groups Urge FCC To Kill Regulatory Fee Expansion Plan

By Christopher Cole (July 7, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Several technology trade groups are urging the Federal Communications Commission to drop the idea of collecting fees from businesses in new industry categories to help cover the agency's yearly budget. Some industries, including broadcasters, have asked the FCC to look into adding broadband providers and tech firms to the mix of regulated businesses that have to fork over funds to the commission to cover its operations, which currently total about $382 million a year. The FCC is required under law to collect fees equaling the amount that lawmakers set aside for the agency each fiscal year. That's done through an annual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS