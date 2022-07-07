Insurer, Builder Drop Coverage Suit Over Faulty Retaining Wall

By Riley Murdock (July 7, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Clear Blue Insurance Co. and a Texas contractor involved in a dispute over a failed retaining wall have reached an agreement to resolve the insurer's lawsuit, according to a Wednesday order dismissing the case. Clear Blue and FCL Builders Texas LLC, the plaintiff in an underlying suit against Reyes Retaining Walls Inc., jointly moved Tuesday to dismiss the insurer's suit against the two companies. The Texas federal court agreed and tossed the suit Wednesday. Though Reyes, a Clear Blue policyholder, never formally responded to the complaint or entered an appearance, the insurer also agreed to dismiss its claims against the contractor....

