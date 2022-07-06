Old Spice Talc Supplier Escapes $3M In Punitive Damages

By Mike Curley (July 6, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has vacated $3 million in punitive damages against Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc. in a suit by a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran, saying the veteran could not prove that the company deliberately hid the mesothelioma risks in its talc or that it didn't test its products thoroughly. In an opinion published Tuesday, the panel majority found that while the jury concluded that Whittaker was liable for Willie McNeal Jr.'s mesothelioma diagnosis because it negligently failed to warn its customers that it could not guarantee the products were free of asbestos, the evidence did not show that the...

