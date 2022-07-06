JLL Guides $102M Sale Of SoCal Robotic Distribution Center

By Faith Williams (July 6, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- JLL Capital Markets has led real estate firm Crow Holdings Development on the $102 million sale of a new state-of-the-art robotic distribution warehouse in Southern California, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The 17.34-acre building is located at 18025 Slover Ave. in Bloomington, California, an area with access to Interstates 10, 15 and 215 and California Highways 60 and 91. The property is also near two seaports, several airports and eight intermodal facilities, the press release said. The buyer of the property was not disclosed. The JLL Capital Markets investment, sales and advisory team included senior managing director Mark Detmer, managing director...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS