3rd Circ. Upholds State Farm's Win In Stacked Coverage Row

By Ben Zigterman (July 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of State Farm, agreeing that an injured driver can't receive underinsured motorist coverage from her son's policy because her son waived the right to stack coverage. A three-judge panel found Wednesday that Tina Bubonovich was not eligible for $100,000 in additional coverage from her son's UIM coverage with State Farm. A Third Circuit panel is upholding a lower court's decision in favor of State Farm in an underinsured motorist coverage suit, saying that an injured driver is not covered by her son's policy as he waived his right to stack coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS