Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Upholds State Farm's Win In Stacked Coverage Row

By Ben Zigterman (July 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling in favor of State Farm, agreeing that an injured driver can't receive underinsured motorist coverage from her son's policy because her son waived the right to stack coverage.

A three-judge panel found Wednesday that Tina Bubonovich was not eligible for $100,000 in additional coverage from her son's UIM coverage with State Farm.

A Third Circuit panel is upholding a lower court's decision in favor of State Farm in an underinsured motorist coverage suit, saying that an injured driver is not covered by her son's policy as he waived his right to stack coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!