Experian Not Responsible For Fla. Consumer's Faulty Report

By Carolina Bolado (July 6, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Experian has prevailed in a dispute with a consumer whose credit report falsely claimed he was delinquent on a mortgage, after a Florida federal jury determined that the credit reporting company did not violate its duty under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to ensure the accuracy of the information in its reports. After a week of trial and a brief deliberation, a jury in Fort Myers, Florida, returned a verdict Friday in favor of Experian in its fight with Henry John Losch, who claimed the company violated the FCRA by failing to properly investigate his dispute of his credit report....

