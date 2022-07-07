Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Consulting Co. Can't Ax Financial Adviser's Contract Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (July 7, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied a consulting company's bid to toss a suit brought by a financial adviser for purported contractual fees it is owed by the consultant and a Chinese media marketing company, with the judge finding the financial adviser upheld its end of the deal.

U.S District Judge Valerie Caproni said in a Wednesday opinion that consultant ATIF Holdings Ltd.'s motion to dismiss Boustead Securities LLC's amended claims fails, noting, among other things, that Boustead alleged specific actions it took under an exclusive financial adviser agreement with ATIF, including reviewing documents, negotiating shareholder agreements and helping with...

