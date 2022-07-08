Greenberg Traurig Deepens Houston Ties With RE, Sports Atty

By Khadrice Rollins (July 8, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A mainstay of the Houston legal scene is making a career shake-up as Greenberg Traurig LLP announced that longtime Winstead PC shareholder Denis Braham had joined the firm. With more than three decades of experience in sports law and real estate and nearly 33 years at Winstead, Braham, the former chair of the sports business and media industry group at Winstead, brings plenty of wisdom and veteran knowledge to a Greenberg Traurig team that has been prioritizing growth for some time now. Braham, who also served as chairman and CEO for some of his time at Winstead, is a familiar face...

