Checking In On DOJ's Promised White Collar Crackdown

By Ilan Graff (July 8, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- In October 2021, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General John P. Carlin announced that the U.S. Department of Justice was building up a surge in resources for white collar enforcement,[1] a theme that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco have since revisited and developed in much-discussed speeches. Carlin's recently announced departure from the Department of Justice offers an opportune moment to assess the DOJ's white collar track record. Contrary to many predictions, the volume of white collar prosecutions has continued its multidecade decline, with 2022 on pace for fewer such cases than either of the past two...

