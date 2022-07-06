SBA Proposes Certification Program For Vet-Owned Small Biz

By Daniel Wilson (July 6, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Small Business Administration issued a proposed rule on Wednesday to establish a governmentwide certification program for veteran-owned small businesses, which would end self-certification for contractors working outside the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Under the proposal published in the Federal Register, the SBA's certification program would replace the VA's current Center for Verification and Evaluation, used to verify whether veteran-owned small businesses, or VOSBs, and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, or SDVOSBs, properly qualify for those statuses. The VA's certification process currently only applies to VOSBs and SDVOSBs who want to contract with the VA itself. Those companies receive a mandatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS