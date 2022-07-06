SEC 'Picking On Lower-Level' AT&T Execs, Judge Gripes

By Rachel Scharf (July 6, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge suggested Wednesday that he might cut loose three AT&T Inc. investment relations managers from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over selective leaks to analysts, questioning why senior executives who "choreographed" the disclosures weren't charged. During a marathon summary judgment hearing, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer grilled SEC lawyers about the agency's decision to include mid-level executives Christopher Womack, Michael Black and Kent Evans — but not their higher-up bosses — in an enforcement action against AT&T. The SEC alleges that Womack, Black and Evans encouraged 20 analyst firms in March and April 2016 to lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS