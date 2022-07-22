Assessing Wildfire Risks Difficult As Coverage Woes Persist

By Eli Flesch (July 22, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Assessing wildfire risks has grown increasingly difficult for insurers, experts say, but a new report accusing California insurance companies of improperly restricting coverage has raised concerns that carriers are shirking their responsibilities as the blazes grow more destructive. While insurers say that finding stronger ways to assess risk is critical to offering insurance at proper rates, homeowners are still grappling with underinsurance in the wake of major wildfires like the Marshall Fire in Colorado. And although regulators have pushed for lower rates for policyholders who take steps to protect their homes from wildfires, consumer advocates say more oversight is needed to...

