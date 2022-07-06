MOL Gets $236M Win In Fight With Croatia

By Caroline Simson (July 6, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal on Tuesday ordered Croatia to pay Hungarian oil and gas company MOL more than $236 million in a long-running dispute stemming from the company's investment in the formerly state-owned Croatian energy supplier INA, saying there was no evidence that the investment had been tainted by corruption. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal unanimously rejected Croatia's argument that MOL had bribed former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader in order to secure an amendment in 2009 to the deal, by which the Hungarian company had invested in INA Industrija Nafte d.d. after it was privatized in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS