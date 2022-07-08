Insights And Omissions From Calif. Privacy Rules Draft

By Cassandra Gaedt-Sheckter, Alexander Southwell and Ryan Bergsieker (July 8, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency released its much-anticipated draft regulations for the California Privacy Rights Act at the end of May, marking a significant step toward full implementation of the most comprehensive state privacy legislation in the U.S. The draft regulations provide additional clarity on certain aspects of the law and insight into the agency's priorities, while also arguably adding new requirements beyond the scope of the CPRA and leaving out significant regulations that businesses have been eagerly awaiting. This release is the first step in a multipart rulemaking process that extends well past the initial target for finalizing regulations of...

