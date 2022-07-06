Southwest, Union Slam Ex-Flight Attendant's Retaliation Suit

By Katie Buehler (July 6, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines Co.'s flight attendant union told a Texas federal jury on Wednesday that a former flight attendant's retaliation lawsuit lodged against the union and the airline is not about freedom of religion, but rather a bid by one woman to say "whatever she wants, whenever she wants, however she wants to say it." Trial began Wednesday in Dallas on former flight attendant Charlene Carter's claims that she was fired for Facebook messages she sent to the union's president about her opposition to the use of union funds to help members attend the Planned Parenthood-sponsored January 2017 Women's March in Washington, D.C....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS