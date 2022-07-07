Jacoby & Meyers Dodges Class Cert. Effort In Billing Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 7, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Jacoby & Meyers LLP and Finkelstein & Partners LLP will avoid facing class claims over their purportedly improper billing practices after a New Jersey federal judge left intact a certification ruling that their former clients must pursue such allegations on an individual basis. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Wednesday shot down a reconsideration bid from the estate of Jeffrey Harding in challenging the judge's May 13 opinion denying its second renewed motion for class certification. The judge denied that motion because the estate did not address certain requirements under Rule 23(a) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure....

