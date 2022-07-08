Tegna, Standard General Deny Public Harm From $8.6B Deal

By Christopher Cole (July 8, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Broadcast giant Tegna and hedge fund Standard General are urging the Federal Communications Commission to grant approvals necessary to complete their $8.6 billion tie-up, calling opponents off the mark in claiming potential public harm. The companies, which unveiled the megadeal to take Tegna private early this year, filed papers with the FCC late Thursday responding to two communications workers' unions that petitioned the agency in June to deny the necessary transfers of TV station licenses. They also rebutted arguments from other filers who want conditions put on the merger. The deal faces antitrust scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice alongside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS