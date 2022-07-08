Stradley Ronon Picks Up Ex-McGonigle Atty With SDNY Chops

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 8, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young has added a partner in New York whose six-and-a-half-year tenure in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York included four years on the office's securities and commodities fraud task force, the firm has announced. Attorney Steven D. Feldman is Stradley's latest hire and joins the firm's partnership from McGonigle PC, where he was a shareholder. Speaking by phone with Law360 Thursday, Feldman said he'd experienced a "pivot moment" when financial services boutique McGonigle announced in June it would merge with Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. Feldman described that announcement as McGonigle "essentially shutting...

