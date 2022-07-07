Whistleblower Settles Fraud Case With DHS Contractor

By Rae Ann Varona (July 7, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy technician has agreed to settle her case against a U.S. Department of Homeland Security contractor she sued for allegedly firing her over whistleblowing reports that her supervisor was defrauding the federal government in a Texas-based immigration detention facility. Laura Wondercheck's lawsuit against Maxim Healthcare Services Inc. was set for trial later this month, but both Wondercheck and Maxim told a Texas federal court on Wednesday that they planned to finalize the terms of a settlement agreement and asked for a time extension to do so. "The Parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle this matter. While the...

