Georgia Powerhouse: King & Spalding

By Emily Sides (August 11, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-based attorneys at international law firm King & Spalding LLP over the last year helped a client persuade Georgia appellate judges to toss a $135 million jury verdict, and guided email marketing company Mailchimp as Intuit bought it for $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. Since the firm was founded in 1885 in Atlanta, it has grown to 1,200 attorneys and now boasts a legal presence in 23 offices around the world. In one of many victories earning it a place among the 2022 Georgia Powerhouses, King & Spalding attorneys in their representation of Global Payments Direct Inc. helped secure a reversal...

