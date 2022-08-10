Massachusetts Powerhouse: WilmerHale

By Chris Villani (August 10, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Victories in multimillion-dollar cases, success in guiding multibillion-dollar deals, and a continued commitment to pro bono and racial justice work were all part of the WilmerHale highlight reel from the past year. The Boston-based firm is back on the list of Massachusetts Powerhouses for 2022. As the courts fully reopened and the transaction market heated up, WilmerHale attorneys from the Hub once again had a strong presence on the local and national level. "The firm was very busy. We had a very good year," said Dan Halston, the partner in charge of the Boston office. "We continued to be very busy...

