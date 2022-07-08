AIG, Lloyd's Sued For $3.5B Over Planes Stuck In Russia

By Silvia Martelli (July 8, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- The world's largest aircraft lessor has sued AIG and Lloyd's Insurance in London in an attempt to recover up to $3.5 billion it says it is owed after some of its planes and aircraft engines got stuck in Russia because of international sanctions. The aircraft lessor is suing AIG and Lloyd's Insurance in London as it seeks to recover billions of dollars it claims it is owed after Russia passed laws to keep foreign-leased planes in the country. (iStock.com/Heychli) AerCap Ireland Ltd. has told the High Court that AIG Europe SA had violated the terms of their insurance contract by refusing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS