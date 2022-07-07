American Airlines Unit Settles Illinois Biometric Privacy Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 7, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- An American Airlines unit has settled claims by employees that the airline's time-tracking practices violate Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. Envoy Air and lead plaintiff Maysoun Abudayyeh reached a binding settlement agreement on Wednesday, reported Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, who oversaw settlement negotiations with the parties in June and July. Details of the deal were not immediately available. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. The deal will resolve the putative class action lawsuit, first filed...

